Govt continue to expose Indian oppression, aggression: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food and Security Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday said the government would continue to expose India as an oppressor and aggressor denying the Kashmiris' right to self-determination in violation of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

He said the world's highest civilian to military ratio by Indian government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was also failed to suppress their freedom.

While chairing a Seminar on Kashmir, he said "India should know that the government of Pakistan and every Pakistani fully support people of Kashmir".

The event was organized by Jammu Kashmir Self Determination Movement International, said press release issued by Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The United Nations has on numerous occasions discussed the issue of Kashmir in the aftermath of the illegal and unilateral action of India August 5, 2019, which proved that Kashmir is a disputed territory, he added.

The minister said India's narrow and myopic outlook has ostracized eight million Kashmiris, adding that world should immediately act to avoid any untoward incident since these two nuclear powers including Pakistan and India are looking at each other eyeball to eyeball.

Fakhar said the world has opened its eyes to the human rights violations in Kashmir which have been highlighted by international media such as NY Times, Washington Post and Wallstreet Journal.

Fakhar said the emerging strategic partnership between USA, Japan, Australia and India has allowed India to expand its hegemonic designs in the region.

India's ethos has completely changed under the RSS ideology of the Modi government, he said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the plight of Kashmiris on every forum and would continue to do so in the future.