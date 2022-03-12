Govt continuously bringing reforms: Shaukat Tarin

Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Saturday said that the financial sector was stable enough and the government was continuously bringing reforms in different sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Saturday said that the financial sector was stable enough and the government was continuously bringing reforms in different sectors.

He said that we were working on sustainable growth upto 5% will boost up upto 6% further, he said while talking to ptv news programme.

He said several reforms had been made in industrialization, housing and agricultural sector, adding that the Kamyab Jawan program, Sehet card and Ehsaas program was result of government's efforts.

He narrated that the government was trying to maintain balance among upper, middle and lower class by making announcing these programs so that everybody can take benefit from economic growth.

He said the price of oil had been increased overall, however we are paying 1.2 trillion subsidy. Although fuel rate needs to be increased yet the government had decreased to facilitate people and for this neither we have disturbed the budget nor have taken loan.

Shaukat Tarin said that the structural reforms will be good in long terms for economy.