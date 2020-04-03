Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Kanwal Shauzab Thursday said that the PTI government is continuously urging the people to self-isolate voluntarily to contain the virus from spreading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Kanwal Shauzab Thursday said that the PTI government is continuously urging the people to self-isolate voluntarily to contain the virus from spreading.

Talking to a private news channel she said unfortunately, many citizens continue to live as they did a few weeks ago and continue going about their daily businesses. Adding, we need to carry out social distancing measures to minimize contact with other people to diminish the risk of contagion.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the nation time to time and always talked about the multipronged strategies that the government is working on, while Pakistan is a developing country with limited resources but doing whatever possible for the betterment of people, she added.

She said it is a difficult time for daily wagers in particular who are most affected by the lockdown but the government has announced a relief packages for such deserving masses.

She urged that it is time to be united and this is not the appropriate time for politics as it is the national issue.