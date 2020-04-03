UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gov't Continuously Urging People To Self-isolate: Kanwal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:37 AM

Gov't continuously urging people to self-isolate: Kanwal

Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Kanwal Shauzab Thursday said that the PTI government is continuously urging the people to self-isolate voluntarily to contain the virus from spreading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Kanwal Shauzab Thursday said that the PTI government is continuously urging the people to self-isolate voluntarily to contain the virus from spreading.

Talking to a private news channel she said unfortunately, many citizens continue to live as they did a few weeks ago and continue going about their daily businesses. Adding, we need to carry out social distancing measures to minimize contact with other people to diminish the risk of contagion.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the nation time to time and always talked about the multipronged strategies that the government is working on, while Pakistan is a developing country with limited resources but doing whatever possible for the betterment of people, she added.

She said it is a difficult time for daily wagers in particular who are most affected by the lockdown but the government has announced a relief packages for such deserving masses.

She urged that it is time to be united and this is not the appropriate time for politics as it is the national issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister From Government

Recent Stories

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

10 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

25 minutes ago

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

1 hour ago

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

2 hours ago

Canada trade deficit narrowed in February

3 minutes ago

Google to Allocate $6.5Mln to Fight Coronavirus Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.