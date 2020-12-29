UrduPoint.com
Govt Continuously Working To Overcome Coronavirus: CM

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Govt continuously working to overcome coronavirus: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday the provincial government was continuously working to overcome coronavirus as a vigilant eye was kept on the situation.

In a statement, he appealed to the citizens to wear face masks as protection of human life was the top priority of the government.

Meanwhile, the CM said he was feeling better now and performing important matters from home where he wasself-isolating due to corona.

