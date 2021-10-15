UrduPoint.com

Govt Controlling Price Hike To Facilitate Masses: Ramesh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:30 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ramesh Kumar Friday said the government was trying its best to facilitate the masses by controlling the price hike in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :

Talking to a private news channel, he said the inflation overall in the world was prevailing due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He criticized the previous governments' policies for not taking prompt initiative for agriculture sector.

The PTI government after coming into power introduced technology based techniques to boost the agriculture sector in the country.

The government also uplifted the living standard of poor and supported through Ehsaas programme at the trying time of COVID-19.

He expressed the hope that the PTI would form the next government again due to its performance.

