Govt controls corona by effective policies and strategies: Deputy Speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mahmood Jan here Saturday said corona pandemic has been controlled due to positive and result oriented strategy of the government.

He was addressing a ceremony organised by United Nations Development Program and Sarhad Rural Support Program to distribute cash vouchers among people affected by Covid-19. He said that policy devised by Prime Minister proved effective and saved the country from losses and impact of the pandemic.

Praising the role of UNDP and SRSP during corona, he said that both the organisations have provided financial assistance to corona affected people maintaining their respect and self-esteem.

He said that UNDP and SRSP provided work opportunities to corona victims in the own localities besides utilizing energies of 300 skilled women who prepared more than 2000 school uniforms those would be distributed among poor and needy children.

Deputy Speaker said that workers of these organisations have proved that they are dedicated and brimming with spirit to help their countrymen in hour of need.