Open Menu

Govt Controls Inflation Rate Through Effective Policies : MPA

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Govt controls inflation rate through effective policies : MPA

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Rana Riaz Ahmed Khan on Monday said the government was able to control inflation rate in the country’s due its best economical policies and provide relief to the people.

He was taking to the party’s leadership here.

Under vision of the Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government was taking practical steps for development of the province, he added.

The deserving people were getting relief under “ Negheban Ramazan” package, he added.

APP/mjm/378

Recent Stories

National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 ..

National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..

2 seconds ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors me ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors meeting

15 minutes ago
 Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar A ..

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in I ..

55 minutes ago
 TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC B ..

TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025

59 minutes ago
 Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD

Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD

1 hour ago
 International Charity Organisation distributes 7,5 ..

International Charity Organisation distributes 7,500 iftar meals daily across UA ..

1 hour ago
Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' c ..

Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' co-badging partnership

1 hour ago
 Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign ..

Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign kicks off in US

1 hour ago
 Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given ..

Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given a white coat?

2 hours ago
 GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing ..

GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing service years for early retir ..

2 hours ago
 Mubadala completes sale of its stake in Calisen

Mubadala completes sale of its stake in Calisen

2 hours ago
 Borouge annual dividend yield at 6.7%, offering st ..

Borouge annual dividend yield at 6.7%, offering strong investor returns

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan