Govt Controls Inflation Rate Through Effective Policies : MPA
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 02:10 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Rana Riaz Ahmed Khan on Monday said the government was able to control inflation rate in the country’s due its best economical policies and provide relief to the people.
He was taking to the party’s leadership here.
Under vision of the Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government was taking practical steps for development of the province, he added.
The deserving people were getting relief under “ Negheban Ramazan” package, he added.
APP/mjm/378
