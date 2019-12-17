UrduPoint.com
Govt Converts Fragile Economy Into Stable : MNA

Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:28 PM

Govt converts fragile economy into stable : MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Yaqoob Sheikh Tuesday said the government had converted the country's fragile economy into stable and moved it on right track and its credit went to the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to ptv, he said due to prudent policies of the government, international investors were ready to invest in Pakistan without any hesitation and tourism sector of the country had most potential for investment .

He said Pakistan was a rich country for having beautiful places and international community was acknowledging it.

The MNA said the country was isolated when PTI government came into power adding due to effective policies of the government, the country was moving forward rightly and had achieved many targets.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was visiting Muslim and friendly countries as he wanted to see unity among the Muslim countries.

To another question, he said a peaceful and stabilize Afghanistan was in favour of Pakistan, adding it had cordially welcomed to the Afghan Refugees and always supported them.

He thanked to the opposition for supporting the government on national issues.

