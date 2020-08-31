UrduPoint.com
Govt Cooperating With Sindh To Overcome Problems Due To Rains: Shibli

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Govt cooperating with Sindh to overcome problems due to rains: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said the Federal government and its institutions were extending all kinds of cooperation to the Sindh government to overcome problems arising due to heavy rains in Karachi.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the people of city of Quaid were going through a difficult time due to heavy rains.

The sympathies of the whole nation were with the people of Karachi, he added.

The minister said all resources were being used without political considerations to overcome the emergency situation in Karachi.

