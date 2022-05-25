ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that the government could not support bloodshed at all but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted division in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he ensured PTI for full government support, if they staged peaceful protest at parade ground in Islamabad.

"If courts allow PTI to stage peaceful protest, they could do it," he said.

Rana Sanaullah said that the Chairman of PTI Imran Khan has briefed his followers to be fully equipped with weapons and tear guns for police, He said that Imran Khan has stated in his recent speech that bloodshed maybe possible, however government is fully prepared to handle the unrest.

He said that we have installed digital cameras in different areas to monitor the misconduct from either side so we may have proof for future. We are prepared with huge number of rangers to tackle any political unrest situation.

"Imran Khan has decided to divide the country. He is working on foreign agenda. PTI is misguiding youth," he said.