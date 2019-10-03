Govt cracks down against money laundering: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (Retd) Ejaz Shah on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government had launched a massive crackdown against money laundering.

Despite pressure, the present government had also decided to control all schools of religious seminaries of defunct organizations, he said while talking to a private news channel programme. The past rulers were responsible for damaging the country, he stated.

The minister said that Pakistan was not a place for any terrorist activity, adding that the world had changed after 9/11.

About former President Asif Ali Zardari, he said the leader of Pakistan Peoples Party, was in jail due to solid evidence against him.

Commenting on the video scandal of a judge, he said it was Sharif brothers' act. He was of the view that Sharif family should had been indicted on the video case.

In reply to a question regarding deal with Opposition, he said incumbent government was not thinking of such thing.

To a question, he said measures have been taken to reform the police department. To another question he said Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was a respectable person, but people would not follow him in the long march towards Islamabad.