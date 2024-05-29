Govt Cracks Down On Smuggling, Hoarding With Zero Tolerance Policy
Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) In a significant crackdown on smuggling, hoarding, and power pilferage, the government has made substantial progress in its zero-tolerance policy, yielding impressive results.
Since September last year, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been instrumental in facilitating the recovery of billions of rupees and scores of arrests, ptv reported.
In a major anti-smuggling operation, authorities foiled the smuggling and illegal movement of 3,036 metric tons of fertilizer.
Additionally, 281 metric tons of wheat and flour were seized from smugglers, preventing the smuggling of essential items.
The government's efforts have also led to the seizure of 34,640 metric tons of sugar, putting an end to illegal profiteering.
Furthermore, authorities recovered 2,503 metric tons of wheat, 56,948 metric tons of ghee, and 10,379 metric tons of sugar from market price manipulators.
The government's commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting Pakistan's economy is evident in the registration of 145,365 FIR's against individuals involved in power theft, resulting in the arrest of over 70,000 power thieves and the recovery of PKR 93 billion.
These achievements demonstrate the government's resolve to combat smuggling, hoarding, and power pilferage, ensuring the availability of essential items to citizens and safeguarding the national economy.
