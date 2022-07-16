UrduPoint.com

Govt Creating Ample Skill-based Education Opportunities: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Saturday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led government was creating ample skill-based education opportunities for the youth to meet the needs of local as well international job market

He was addressing a ceremony after inaugurating National Skills University's campus in Muridke. He said that the first-ever campus of the university had been established in Punjab where six-month courses in various disciplines would be offered initially to male and female students.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that more than 250 vocational training institutes would be established in one year as future of the country was linked with skill-based education.

The minister said that free-of-cost education would be imparted to students for promoting education in the area, adding that the campus had been established in a short span of two months. He said that the campus was a gift from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the residents of the area as the PML-N had always made efforts to facilitate people through various initiatives.

The prime minister had a vision of creating employment opportunities for the people, he said adding the university campus would create employment for the youth. He said that the government was also ensuring provision of scholarships and laptops to students.

To a question, the federal minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's corrupt and incompetent government played havoc with the national economy and other institutions during the past four years as no development work was done by it except for raising hollow slogans.

However, the coalition government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had taken difficult decisions for revival of the economy, he said adding that soon after the petroleum prices slashed in the international market, the relief was passed on to masses immediately.

The minister said that the PML-N would continue the journey of real development and prosperity after winning the by-elections in the province as people wanted their problems to be solved.

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Education Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Job Male Muridke Market Muslim From Government Employment

More Stories From Pakistan

