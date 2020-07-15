Govt creating employment opportunities for youth in IT sector: Ziaullah Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa on Information Technology and Science , Ziaullah Bangash on Wednesday distributed course completion certificates among students in a graduation ceremony of Durshal Abbottabad.

Addressing the students , he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science and Information Technology department is working to materialize the vision of Prime Minster Imran Khan on digital revolution in Pakistan.

The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Information Technology board (KPITB ) has launched its Durshal (a pushto word for doorstep/gateway) centers all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Durshal centers are envisioned to link communities with the growing opportunities in technological developments. In addition, Durshal centers aim to advance entrepreneurship with a view to promote inclusion, particularly of women and other disadvantaged groups.

So far KP IT Board has established Durshals in Mardan, Swabi, Swat and Peshawar, Abbottabad while the process has been initiated for remaining three locations.

The Durshal Government Innovation Lab is a platform for launching the KP Civic Innovation Fellowship Program and aims to bring about the much needed technological revolution in the province.

The program Durhsal provides a vital link between the local governments, tech industry, IT entrepreneurs and investors to anchor KP's digital transformation.

Ziaullah Bangash said that provincial government is supporting Durshal with an objective to empower Youth and to create self employment opportunities for them.

He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has also directed facilitation of foreign investors who are interested in information technology sector in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.