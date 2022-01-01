Govt cut LPG price upto Rs 6 per kg: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said after the launching of health card, the government has given a new year gift to the people by reducing the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) up to Rs6 per kg.

In a tweet, he said this would directly benefit 72 per cent of the country's population who were deprived of piped gas.

In 2022, the minister said, a sharp decline in energy and food prices was expected.