Govt Cuts Petrol By Rs. 70, Focuses On Balochistan Development: Malik
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The federal government has slashed petrol prices by Rs. 70 per litre as part of its pro-poor economic reforms while accelerating infrastructure projects in Balochistan, Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik said on Thursday.
Addressing a press conference, Malik reiterated the Prime Minister’s commitment to public welfare over elite interests, saying, "Our policies are designed to ease the lives of the poor, not just benefit the wealthy.”
Despite global economic pressures, Malik asserted that "inflation is decreasing in Pakistan." The significant reduction in petrol prices aims to reduce the burden on low-income households.
“Critics questioned past subsidies for the rich, but now oppose relief for the poor.
We make no apologies for prioritizing the common man,” he said.
The government is focusing on farmers through new agricultural initiatives. “While some only talk about corporate growth, we’re investing in rural prosperity,” Malik stated.
Highlighting road projects and the Kacchi Canal Malik said Balochistan’s development is a top priority.
“The Prime Minister dreams of a prosperous Balochistan—its progress will uplift the entire nation,”he emphasized.
Responding to opposition claims, Malik dismissed allegations of bias, saying: “Past governments enriched the elite without scrutiny. Now, when we help the poor, objections arise. Our mission is equitable growth.”
