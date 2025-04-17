Open Menu

Govt Cuts Petrol By Rs. 70, Focuses On Balochistan Development: Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Govt cuts petrol by Rs. 70, focuses on Balochistan development: Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The federal government has slashed petrol prices by Rs. 70 per litre as part of its pro-poor economic reforms while accelerating infrastructure projects in Balochistan, Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Malik reiterated the Prime Minister’s commitment to public welfare over elite interests, saying, "Our policies are designed to ease the lives of the poor, not just benefit the wealthy.”

Despite global economic pressures, Malik asserted that "inflation is decreasing in Pakistan." The significant reduction in petrol prices aims to reduce the burden on low-income households.

“Critics questioned past subsidies for the rich, but now oppose relief for the poor.

We make no apologies for prioritizing the common man,” he said.

The government is focusing on farmers through new agricultural initiatives. “While some only talk about corporate growth, we’re investing in rural prosperity,” Malik stated.

Highlighting road projects and the Kacchi Canal Malik said Balochistan’s development is a top priority.

“The Prime Minister dreams of a prosperous Balochistan—its progress will uplift the entire nation,”he emphasized.

Responding to opposition claims, Malik dismissed allegations of bias, saying: “Past governments enriched the elite without scrutiny. Now, when we help the poor, objections arise. Our mission is equitable growth.”

Recent Stories

Dubai AI Week expands agenda with global events fo ..

Dubai AI Week expands agenda with global events focused on education, haealth

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers calls for strengthened cross-border ..

Dubai Chambers calls for strengthened cross-border economic cooperation

7 minutes ago
 DEWA’s 'OWNEK' supports 6,395 accredited contrac ..

DEWA’s 'OWNEK' supports 6,395 accredited contractors, consultants

7 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo invests in hydrogen-powered truc ..

Emirates SkyCargo invests in hydrogen-powered trucks

8 minutes ago
 China's retail sales of consumer goods up 4.6% in ..

China's retail sales of consumer goods up 4.6% in January-March

8 minutes ago
 FNC, European Parliament discuss enhancing parliam ..

FNC, European Parliament discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

23 minutes ago
UAE, Russia discuss judicial, legal cooperation

UAE, Russia discuss judicial, legal cooperation

23 minutes ago
 Oliver Wyman backs Abu Dhabi’s vision to become ..

Oliver Wyman backs Abu Dhabi’s vision to become global healthcare leader

23 minutes ago
 DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety b ..

DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety by ACI

53 minutes ago
 COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every ..

COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every Pakistani

57 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC Executive Director

1 hour ago
 Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to ..

Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to acting, showbiz industry

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan