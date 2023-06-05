UrduPoint.com

Govt Dealing Cases Of May 9 Rioters Under Due Law Process: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Govt dealing cases of May 9 rioters under due law process: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said every case related to the violence committed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on May 9 was being dealt with due process under the law.

"I assure everyone that the culprits are being dealt with under the law and that I will ensure that no rights violations take place," he wrote on Twitter.

Sharif said Pakistan fully respected and was committed to all its constitutional and international obligations on human rights.

He said the PTI chief Imran Niazi in his interviews with international media outlets was openly and deliberately disinforming local and foreign audiences by "glib-talk laced with fake news and plain misrepresentation".

"His expedient description of the post-May 9 events as 'human rights abuses' and 'stifling of the right to political protest' is not only misleading but aimed at manipulating and swaying opinion-makers outside the country," he said.

He categorically stated that what PTI did on May 9 was a "brazen attack on the State of Pakistan, with malafide intent and sinister objectives".

"No country in the world would tolerate such an attempt at destroying its integrity," he said.

