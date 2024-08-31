Govt decided 50 percent public sector trade through Gawadar port: Qaiser Shaikh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh made a big announcement for the development of Gawadar Port.

According to the minister, the federal government has decided to conduct 50 percent of public sector trade through Gawadar port.

He said this while talking to journalists at Karachi Press Club on Saturday. Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh said The Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization is coming to Pakistan next month. The IMO conference will be important for the improvement of Pakistan’s maritime sector. The paper regarding regulation of shipping lines will be ready soon.

Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh said that for development and employment in Balochistan ,50 percent of public sector trade has been decided to be done through Gawadar port. He said The trade deficit has also reduced. Karachi port is using 60 percent of its capacity. he said there is a huge investment going on with Merck’s Shipping Line.

Merck’s Shipping Line has indicated an investment of 2 billion dollars. He said in June 2022, there was an import of 80 billion rupees and Import have now reduced to 57 billion rupees. he said IMO Secretary General will come to Pakistan on next month. The IMO conference will be important for the improvement of Pakistan’s maritime sector.

Several meetings have been held regarding regulating shipping lines. The paper regarding regulation of shipping lines will be ready soon he said.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh further said No new port is being built in Pakistan immediately. Karachi Port is also using 50 percent of its capacity. He said a memorandum of understanding worth 2 billion Dollars will be signed with the European company Mgs next month.

On this occasion, Hassan Nasir shah, the chairman Port Qasim Authority (PQA) also present. The federal minister also announced 1 million rupees for the Karachi Press Club.