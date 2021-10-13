Govt decided to form strategic plan for development of LHWs: Secretary Health Aziz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The government of Balochistan has decided to formulate a five-year strategic plan for lady health workers (LHWs) keeping in view the sustainable development.

This was stated by Health Secretary Balochistan Aziz Jamali, Federal DG Health, DG Health Balochistan Dr. Nasir Bugti, LHW Program Provincial Coordinator Dr. Samiullah Kakar and UNICEF, WHO, UNFPA and others representative of sectors during addressing a seminar held at a local hotel in Quetta on Wednesday.

The speakers said that a five-year strategic plan for lady health workers was being formulated in which a strategy would be adopted to bring lady health workers under the category of universal health coverage.

They said that LHWs are the backbone of the health department and they could play their role in the prevention of many diseases.

It was impossible to achieve sustainable development goals without the participation of LHWs, they mentioned adding that LHWs were playing a key role in various health programs in the province while their performance was further enhanced by the new strategic plan.

Orators said that LHW Field should ensure its presence while the provincial government was striving for better health facilities to the people and all available resources were being utilized for this.