Open Menu

Govt Decided To Register Cases Against Those Not Returned 50 Official Vehicles: Jan

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Govt decided to register cases against those not returned 50 official vehicles: Jan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that the Balochistan Caretaker government has decided to register cases against those who have not returned 50 official vehicles of various institutions.

He said the government has decided that an FIR will be registered against those who do not return the official vehicles within a week, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The minister said that the drivers of the official vehicles would be arrested and after the case was registered, the FIR would be registered again for non-submission of the vehicles.

He further said that people who had been allotted government vehicles would be brought under the law.

Related Topics

Balochistan Information Minister Vehicles FIR Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority launches innovative initiat ..

Dubai Health Authority launches innovative initiative to enhance Emiratisation o ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with teachers to mark World Te ..

UAE President meets with teachers to mark World Teachers’ Day

26 minutes ago
 UAE President, Malaysian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Malaysian Prime Minister discuss bilateral ties

26 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement be ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between UoS, ERC

26 minutes ago
 PITB organizes training sessions on Irrigation Rev ..

PITB organizes training sessions on Irrigation Revenue Collection System and App ..

42 minutes ago
 CBUAE hosts roundtable with banks and insurance co ..

CBUAE hosts roundtable with banks and insurance companies to advance sustainabil ..

1 hour ago
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure highlights U ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure highlights UAE’s approach to engage yout ..

1 hour ago
 Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 202 ..

Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 announces &#039;Congress You ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congr ..

Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congress demonstrates its role in p ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to ..

ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to minimise emissions

2 hours ago
 Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted ..

Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted against any particular nationa ..

3 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first agains ..

World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first against England

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan