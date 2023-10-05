Govt decided to register cases against those not returned 50 official vehicles: Jan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that the Balochistan Caretaker government has decided to register cases against those who have not returned 50 official vehicles of various institutions.

He said the government has decided that an FIR will be registered against those who do not return the official vehicles within a week, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The minister said that the drivers of the official vehicles would be arrested and after the case was registered, the FIR would be registered again for non-submission of the vehicles.

He further said that people who had been allotted government vehicles would be brought under the law.