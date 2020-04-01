Govt decided to restrain Friday prayers: Religious Minister

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Wednesday said that the federal government has already decided to 'restrain' Friday congregational prayers as new cases of the novel coronavirus continue to emerge across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :

Talking to a private news channel, he said Ulema should play their role and tell the people to pray inside their homes. It is not only the job of the government to control coronavirus but also of the people." He said that the government was taking effective steps to tackle the coronavirus so no need to panic.

Replying to a question, he said the government of Saudi Arabia had stopped to all Muslim countries to sign the Hajj 2020, agreement, adding the Saudi government would consult with Pakistan before taking any decision.

The government had already canceled all agreements with Saudi government regarding Hajj, he added.

He said most of the Hajj pilgrims belongs to Pakistan and Indonesia, adding situation would be cleared in the mid of Ramazan regarding Hajj.

