Govt Decides Door-to-door Corona Vaccination Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 06:50 PM

Govt decides door-to-door Corona vaccination campaign

A meeting held here on Monday decided to accelerate the pace of Corona vaccination in Peshawar Division and launch a door-to-door vaccination campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :A meeting held here on Monday decided to accelerate the pace of Corona vaccination in Peshawar Division and launch a door-to-door vaccination campaign.

The meeting presided over by the Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud was also attended by the Director General (DG) Health Dr Niaz Mohammad, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Peshawar, Nowshera. Charsadda, Mohmand and Khyber districts and other concerned authorities.

During the meeting, the commissioner was given a detailed briefing regarding the ongoing Corona vaccination drive in all five districts of the division.

The meeting decided further acceleration of the door-to-door vaccination campaign through lady health workers (LHWs).

The campaign would be directly supervised by the officers of district administration and health department.

The meeting also decided immediate disciplinary action against poor performing LHWs and those that failed in the achievement of the fixed targets. Furthermore, the commissioner directed the uploading of the not uploaded manual data of the Corona vaccination within the period of 24 hours.

The meeting also directed District Health Officers (DHOs) for evolving micro plans and their provision to Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Commissioner Peshawar Division at 9:00 a.m. of December 14, 2021.

