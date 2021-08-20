Govt decides door-to-door vaccination drive in Peshawar division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday decided to conduct a door-to-door coronavirus vaccination campaign in Peshawar division.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair. Beside, Secretary Health, Director General (DG) Health, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand and Khyber, District Health Officers (DHOs) and other concerned officers attended the meeting at large.

The meeting reviewed the pace of the ongoing Corona vaccination in all five districts of the division and briefed the meeting about campaign in their respective districts.

The meeting decided that a door to door vaccination on the pattern of polio campaign will begin in Peshawar division from Friday. For this purpose, the Commissioner Peshawar directed the provision of vehicles and required staff on emergency basis.

Under the campaign a specified vaccination target has been fixed for each district of the division and the weekly offs of Public Health and other concerned departments have been cancelled for the purpose.

Similarly, all Deputy Commissioners have been directed for holding performance review meeting on daily basis and dispatching of daily report to Commissioner Peshawar.

Furthermore, the beginning of an awareness campaign regarding Corona vaccination among the people has also been decided while the mobile phone sim of those who are not taking vaccine will be blocked from August 31, 2021.

The meeting decided that the holidays of all those government employees of the concerned departments should be cancelled to summon the back on their duty.

The Divisional Commissioner warned that Deputy Commissioner of each district will be responsible for the achievement of the target in any circumstances and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

He stressed the need for stern action against absent and negligent employees under Removal from Service Ordinance (RSO) and report in this connection should be submitted to him.

The Divisional Commissioner announced that he by himself will monitor the door-to-door vaccination campaign and also pay random surprise visits. He further directed evolving of strategy for the campaign till Friday evening and provision of vehicles and vaccines to the DCs and DHOs of all districts before 9:00 P.M.