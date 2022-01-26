Govt decides effective operation against drug addicts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The provincial government has decided to launch an effective operation against drug addicts from next week to clean the provincial metropolis of this curse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The provincial government has decided to launch an effective operation against drug addicts from next week to clean the provincial metropolis of this curse.

The decision was taken during a meeting held on the special directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Wednesday in Commissioner's House with Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair.

Besides, the Director General (DG) Excise, the higher authorities of the law-enforcement agencies, district administration and social welfare department, the representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) also attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that presently over 1000 addicts including over 50 women are present on roads, squares, graveyards and other public places.

For cleansing society of this curse, the participants of the meeting constructed a committee headed by an Assistant Commissioner (AC).

The commissioner directed all departments and NGOs to give Names of their focal persons for the purpose.

On this occasion, the Commissioner also directed concerned authorities to make arrangements for 1500 addicts.

He also asked Police Department for presenting a security plan to shift these addicts to rehabilitation centres. Besides, police, the administration would also seek the cooperation of the volunteers in the arrest of the addicts.

Those shifted to rehabilitation centres would be monitored for a period of one year and their parents would also be approached to obtain their services so they could not become addicts again.

The Commissioner said that the provincial government would also be requested to include the treatment of addicts under Sehat Card.

He appealed the residents of Peshawar to extend full cooperation to government in cleansing the city of addicts and their shifting to rehabilitation centres.