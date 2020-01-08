Govt decides for extending COAS tenure due to regional security situation: Shafqat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said the incumbent government had decided for extending the three years tenure of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) due to national and regional security situations.

Talking to a private news channel, he lauded both the Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz by unconditionally supporting the Pakistan Army Act in the parliament. Unanimously passage of Pakistan Army Amendment Act from the parliament was commendable, he added.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ready to approach with the opposition parties to evolve consensus on national issues in broader perspective.

Shafqat Mahmood said he would introduce bills in the parliament regarding his ministry and would contact with the opposition to develop a consensus.