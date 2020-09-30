UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Decides 'no Change In Petrol Price For Next 15 Days'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:18 PM

Govt decides 'no change in petrol price for next 15 days'

The government on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday decided to maintain the price of petrol and reduce the price of High Speed Diesel by Rs 2.40 per litre for next 15 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The government on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday decided to maintain the price of petrol and reduce the price of High Speed Diesel by Rs 2.40 per litre for next 15 days.

"No increase in price of petrol and decrease of Rs 2.40 per litre in HSD for next 15 days," the Prime Minister Office said.

The current price of petrol stands at Rs 103.97 per litre, whereas the per-litre prices of diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel are Rs 106.6, Rs 65.29, and Rs 62.86, respectively.

\932

Related Topics

Imran Khan Petrol Prime Minister Oil Price Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan customs revises upwards rates of duty dra ..

9 minutes ago

Portugal not to resort to EU recovery fund loans

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar offers c ..

3 minutes ago

German inflation rate falls to minus 0.2 pct in Se ..

3 minutes ago

Nawaf Al Ahmad sworn in as 16th Emir of Kuwait

21 minutes ago

Surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK denounced ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.