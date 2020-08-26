UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Decides 'no Concession For Nawaz Sharif As All Equal Before Law'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Govt decides 'no concession for Nawaz Sharif as all equal before law'

The government on Tuesday decided not to give any concession to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, currently abroad even after expiry of his bail, saying that all were entitled to similar treatment under the rule of law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The government on Tuesday decided not to give any concession to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, currently abroad even after expiry of his bail, saying that all were entitled to similar treatment under the rule of law.

The Federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically stated that "the government would not be blackmailed over the tactics to get an NRO in shape of relief to the corrupt".

The Prime Minister mentioned that two such NROs (National Reconciliation Ordinances) given by the previous governments incurred heavy financial losses to the country, pushing it to the verge of collapse under debts.

The cabinet noted that Nawaz Sharif misused the facility extended to him by the government.

The cabinet was told that a request was made by the former prime minister in the court for bail on medical grounds and a guarantee for his return to the country was given by Opposition leader Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

In Al-Azizia Reference case, Nawaz Sharif was given bail on October 29, 2019, while on November 16, 2019, the Islamabad High Court directed to remove his name from Exit Control List, allowing him a four-week bail to go abroad.

Both Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, in their personal affidavits had pledged to return, submit medical reports on regular basis, have no objection on the government representatives to examine his reports and extend full cooperation to the government.

The cabinet was informed that the counsels of Nawaz Sharif had filed a request for extension in his bail. In this regard, a medical board was constituted and opportunity of personal hearing was given on Feb 19, 20 and 21, however, neither appearance was made by Nawaz Sharif nor any report was submitted on his behalf. On Feb 27, 2020, the request for extension in bail was dismissed.

The cabinet was apprised that the government of United Kingdom (UK) was informed about the decision of IHC at the time of Sharif's departure from the country, while the decision of Punjab government was conveyed on March 2.

It was discussed that Nawaz Sharif was in the UK on an extension visa granted by its government as an overall policy for visitors. A written judgment is awaited on the petition filed by the counsels of Nawaz Sharif in the IHC.

MORE/

Related Topics

Hearing Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Exit Control List Government Of Punjab United Kingdom March October November Visa 2019 2020 Islamabad High Court All From Government Cabinet Court Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Researches to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine to ..

6 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 4 illegal ..

6 minutes ago

Motorway Police trace wallet containing Rs 47000, ..

6 minutes ago

False cases against farmers to end: Raja Basharat

9 minutes ago

Russia Calls on Mideast Quartet to Assist Israeli- ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.