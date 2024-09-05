Open Menu

Govt Decides Not To Close 8000 Afternoon Schools Across Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Govt decides not to close 8000 afternoon schools across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Punjab government on Thursday extended the decision of closure of 8000 afternoon schools by one year.

School Education Department has issued a notification for the extension of afternoon schools.

In this connection, funds of 8.5 billion rupees have been approved for afternoon schools that are upgraded from Primary to middle level.

Meanwhile, despite the inflation, the salaries of school heads and teachers have been increased. School heads will receive 15,000 rupees per month while teachers will receive 10,000 rupees per month.

More than 16,000 teachers are working in afternoon schools across Punjab, while there are 108 afternoon schools in Lahore and more than 10,000 children are under education.

A total of 1.25 lakh children are studying in afternoon schools across the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Government Of Punjab Punjab From Billion

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

3 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

3 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

5 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

6 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

6 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

7 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

7 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

7 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan