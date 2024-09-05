Govt Decides Not To Close 8000 Afternoon Schools Across Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Punjab government on Thursday extended the decision of closure of 8000 afternoon schools by one year.
School Education Department has issued a notification for the extension of afternoon schools.
In this connection, funds of 8.5 billion rupees have been approved for afternoon schools that are upgraded from Primary to middle level.
Meanwhile, despite the inflation, the salaries of school heads and teachers have been increased. School heads will receive 15,000 rupees per month while teachers will receive 10,000 rupees per month.
More than 16,000 teachers are working in afternoon schools across Punjab, while there are 108 afternoon schools in Lahore and more than 10,000 children are under education.
A total of 1.25 lakh children are studying in afternoon schools across the province.
