UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Decides Not To Go For Any Trade With India In Present Circumstances

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:16 PM

Govt. decides not to go for any trade with India in present circumstances

With regard to the Economic Coordination Committee's (ECC) decision to import certain commodities from India, Prime Minister Imran Khan held detailed consultations with the key cabinet members on Friday and decided that Pakistan could not go ahead for any trade with India under the current circumstances, the sources revealed.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :With regard to the Economic Coordination Committee's (ECC) decision to import certain commodities from India, Prime Minister Imran Khan held detailed consultations with the key cabinet members on Friday and decided that Pakistan could not go ahead for any trade with India under the current circumstances, the sources revealed.

Pakistan has constantly stated that any forward movement requires India to create an enabling environment by revisiting its unilateral and illegal measures of 5th August 2019.

The sources also revealed that the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Commerce and his economic team to immediately take steps to facilitate the relevant sectors, value added, apparel and sugar, by finding alternative cheapest sources of import of the needed commodities.

As per the government sources, various proposals are presented before ECC which considers these suggestions from economic and commercial point of view. After consideration by ECC, the decisions are presented to the Cabinet for ratification and final approval.

The source said that in this case, a proposal was presented to the ECC to allow import of cotton, cotton yarn and sugar keeping in view domestic requirements.

The ECC had decided on commercial grounds to recommend import for the Cabinet's consideration.

While this decision was not on the formal agenda of the Cabinet meeting, the issue was brought up by cabinet members and the Prime Minister instructed that ECC's decision be deferred and immediately reviewed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Import August 2019 Commerce Cotton From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

SCO SG, diplomats from over 20 countries including ..

16 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

18 seconds ago

Man, son die in road accident

21 seconds ago

Biden, Zelenskyy to Hold First Phone Call Amid Ten ..

2 minutes ago

CIS States Agree to Continue Coordination in Inter ..

2 minutes ago

US Agrees to Participate in Iran Nuclear Talks Wit ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.