Govt Decides Not To Increase Power Tariff: Secretary Power Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Govt decides not to increase power tariff: Secretary Power Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The Secretary Power Division on Saturday said that keeping in view increasing electricity prices in the country, the government had decided not to increase power tariff and continue with the quarterly adjustment already included in the electricity bills for September.

In a statement, he said that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had announced its decision on 4th quarterly adjustment for year 2021-22 on October 14.

Moreover, the power tariff has been reduced by Rs 4.15 per unit under the fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism for October as compared to September.

