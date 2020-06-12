UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Decides Separate Policy For Lahore To Control COVID-19 Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:33 PM

Govt decides separate policy for Lahore to control COVID-19 pandemic

The Punjab government has decided to implement a separate strategy for the provincial capital against COVID-19 after approval from the federal government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has decided to implement a separate strategy for the provincial capital against COVID-19 after approval from the Federal government.

It was decided in a meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday, to review the coronavirus situation.

The CM said that there should be no dearth of injections required for coronavirus patients in Punjab. He said that around 700 injections would be provided to the government hospitals within one week and its distribution will be made according to the number of patients.

Earlier, the meeting decided to take steps for stopping the increasing cases of coronavirus in Lahore. It decided to send recommendations to the Centre to further strict the restriction of SOPs.

The meeting was told that the situation is critical in the metropolis due to non-compliance of the SOPs by the people.

More than half of the coronavirus cases in Punjab are from Lahore and violations of the SOPs are being witnessed in markets and commercial areas, meeting was informed. The meeting noted the cases are increasing due to the non-compliance of the policy of social distancing, use of face-masks and other precautionary measures and required public cooperation was not being provided in Lahore for ensuring compliance of the SOPs. Therefore, the increased number of coronavirus patients has become a tocsin. The meeting was told that National Disaster Management Authority will set up 300 HDU-beds hospital in Punjab and the Punjab government will provide 300 DHU-beds in different hospitals of numerous cities in the province.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), IG Police, health secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Market From Government Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,921 new cases of COVID-19

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.