Govt decides separate policy for Lahore to control COVID-19 pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has decided to implement a separate strategy for the provincial capital against COVID-19 after approval from the Federal government.

It was decided in a meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday, to review the coronavirus situation.

The CM said that there should be no dearth of injections required for coronavirus patients in Punjab. He said that around 700 injections would be provided to the government hospitals within one week and its distribution will be made according to the number of patients.

Earlier, the meeting decided to take steps for stopping the increasing cases of coronavirus in Lahore. It decided to send recommendations to the Centre to further strict the restriction of SOPs.

The meeting was told that the situation is critical in the metropolis due to non-compliance of the SOPs by the people.

More than half of the coronavirus cases in Punjab are from Lahore and violations of the SOPs are being witnessed in markets and commercial areas, meeting was informed. The meeting noted the cases are increasing due to the non-compliance of the policy of social distancing, use of face-masks and other precautionary measures and required public cooperation was not being provided in Lahore for ensuring compliance of the SOPs. Therefore, the increased number of coronavirus patients has become a tocsin. The meeting was told that National Disaster Management Authority will set up 300 HDU-beds hospital in Punjab and the Punjab government will provide 300 DHU-beds in different hospitals of numerous cities in the province.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), IG Police, health secretaries and others attended the meeting.