Govt Decides Setting Up Of Control Room To Check Price Hike

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:56 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to establish a control room in Home Department with an objective to check prices of edible items during holy month of Ramadan and monitor administrative measures.

The decision to this effect was taken in a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz here Wednesday. The control room would be supervised by administrative secretaries and would take measures to control price hike in Ramadan besides monitoring law and order situation.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Kazim Niaz directed administrative secretaries to visit Sasta Bazars of remote areas.

He also directed Deputy Commissioners to identify appropriate sites for establishing Sasta Bazars and Kisan Markets after consulting District Agriculture Officers.

He also directed District Police Officers to formulate a security plan for upcoming Ramadan. He said that Town Municipal Administrations and Municipal Bodies should prepare a plan to ensure cleanliness in their respective jurisdictions prior to Ramadan.

He said that artificial price hike would not be accepted and those found guilty of minting money through this illegal practice would be dealt accordingly.

