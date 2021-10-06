Govt decides shifting Charsadda bus stands outside the city

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :A meeting held here Wednesday with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud regarding complete eradication of encroachments in district Charsadda decided the shifting of bus stands outside the city with immediate effect.

The Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) was given a deadline of 10 days for making arrangements for the shifting of the bus stands outside the city. Similarly, the meeting has also decided for the shifting of fruit and vegetable markets and directed the TMO for allocation of land for these facilities outside the city within a period of 45 days.

The meeting held on the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Charsadda, Saadat Hussain, District Police Officer (DPO), Asif Bahadar, TMO Saadatullah Nawaz, EXN C&W, Director Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority PkHA), Usman Shinwari and other authorities.

The meeting took several decisions to ensure smooth flow of traffic in main bazaar of Charsadda city. The meeting also took notice of the dilapidated conditions of roads and banned the entry of heavy vehicles into the city.

For this purpose, the meeting issued directives for the activation of weighting scales at important points and prohibited the entry of vehicles weighting over 70 tons.

The meeting further directed the shifting of the vehicles' mechanic shops from both Charsadda and Shabqadar cities within the period of ten days, beside directing the authorities of irrigation department for abolition of encroachments on rivers' banks and water channels.

The meeting also decided a grand anti-encroachment operation in both Charsadda and Shabqadar and evolved a formal strategy for the purpose. The operation was planned from next week.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud directed the utilization of all available resources for the abolition of encroachments and maintaining of smooth flow of vehicular traffic in Charsadda city and convened a fortnight meeting to review progress on the implementation of decisions taken during the meeting.