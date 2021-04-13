UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Decides Strict Action Against Those Creating Law Order Situation In The Country

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 04:55 PM

Govt decides strict action against those creating law order situation in the country

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed chaired a meeting and ordered the relevant authorities to suspend cellular and internet services for 24 hours in areas where the law deteriorated.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2021) The Federal government on Tuesday decided to take strict action against law-breakers in order to clear roads blocked by a religious party.

A high level meeting chaired by Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, took this decision.

“Strict action has been decided against all those disturbing law and order situation,” said the minister, with direction to the relevant authorities to suspend cellular and internet services for 24 hours in areas where the law and order situation deteriorated

Besides it, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat decided to deploy Rangers along with police at 16 points of Lahore

Raja Basharat said assistance from Pakistan Army can be sought if situation worsens.

He warned that no one will be allowed to take law in his hand and directed to immediately arrest law-breakers and file cases against them.

Protests by TLP workers in all big cities of the country caused huge trouble to the citizens by blocking roads and highways; stranding thousands of commuters – women, elderly and children.

Heavy traffic jam was witnessed in different parts of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other areas.

Rangers personnel in Karachi have also been deployed to keep law and order situation under control.

On other side, Motorway police Spokesperson has asked people to avoid unnecessary travels.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Internet Army Rangers Police Punjab Motorway Law And Order Interior Minister Law Minister Traffic Rashid Rawalpindi Women All From Government Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Sharjah announces new guidelines for travellers

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Finance Department links &#039;Tahseel&#03 ..

20 minutes ago

Govt decides to take strict action against those b ..

25 minutes ago

Springboks' World Cup winner Jantjies joins strugg ..

20 minutes ago

Russia detains two after huge Saint Petersburg fir ..

20 minutes ago

More Fijians to get vaccinated against COVID-19

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.