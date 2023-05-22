UrduPoint.com

Govt Decides Strict Measures To Stop Canal Water Pilferage

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Punjab government has decided to take strict measures to stop the theft of canal water across the province.

Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak directed administration and police to launch crackdown against water pilferers.

He expressed these views while presiding over joint meeting of Irrigation department, Agriculture, Police and district administration here on Monday.

He also directed to stop the damage to farmers rights' and government revenue by stopping pilferage of canal water.

Committees headed by Assistant Commissioners have been made functional in Tehsils regarding it.

Police and irrigation representatives in the committees will conduct operations through effective patrolling, he added.

He informed that criminal cases would be registered against water pilferers under non-bailable sections.

Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to collect water charges (Tawan) from water pilferers and also submit challan report.

Likewise, special teams of Agriculture department have been formed for crackdown against fake pesticides.

Mr Khattak, directed to lodge cases against the mafia by taking samples of fertilizers and pesticides and also aware the growers about losses of substandard and non-registered seeds.

Agriculture department has launched a special awareness campaign to enhance production.

Commissioner maintained that the proposals regarding the agricultural policy of the farmers' representatives will be sent to the Punjab government.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak also ordered to ensure effective follow-up of cases registered on fake pesticides.

