Govt decides three-time a day spray in dengue affected localities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The provincial government has decided three times a day preventive spray through 16 vehicles in the dengue affected localities and two times spray in other parts of district Peshawar.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on the special directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair. Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, District Health Officer (DHO), Assistant Director Local Government, officers of WSSP and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing regarding the prevailing dengue situation in Peshawar and preventive measures.

The meeting also decided to double the number of medical camps in the areas localities declared hot spots.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Peshawar Division announced to monitor all dengue preventive measures by himself and announced visits to affected localities like Sarband, Achni, Safaid Dheri and Tehkal.

He made it clear that in case of complaints from any locality, he will terminate the team of the whole locality.