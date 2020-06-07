UrduPoint.com
Govt Decides To Abolish Duties On Wheat Import; Lift Ban On Inter-provincial Movement

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

Govt decides to abolish duties on wheat import; lift ban on inter-provincial movement

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The government on Sunday decided to lift ban on the inter-provincial transportation of wheat and abolish duties on import of the commodity in order to ensure its sufficient availability in the country.

The decisions were taken in a high level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here to discuss the measures to cope with the country's needs of the wheat and control the flour price, a PM Office press release said.

The meeting decided that the government would allow the inter-provincial transportation of wheat and remove all the check posts established between the provinces to check movement of the wheat.

The government would also allow the import of wheat through private sector without any restriction of the limit. The meeting decided to abolish six percent and additional two percent duties currently applicable on wheat import.

It was decided that the government would curb the smuggling of wheat and flour and launch a huge crackdown on the hoarders.

The meeting also discussed in detail the volume of wheat crop in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtukhwa, procurement by the provincial governments, available stock and needs of the provinces.

