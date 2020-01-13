Govt decides to abolish ESA in educational institutes at federal capital

Decision has been taken to abolish Evening Shift Allowance (ESA) in educational institutes including 20 Model Colleges in federal capital

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) Decision has been taken to abolish Evening Shift Allowance (ESA) in educational institutes including 20 Model Colleges in Federal capital.According to media reports it has also been decided to open secondary schools in evening time in all Primary schools located in rural areas of Islamabad.Evening shift was started in all model colleges from 1987 and 70 percent of pay is paid to principal and administrative staff against ESA.

In several colleges, MA allowance, BS allowance and allowance against additional duty was paid to teachers.The education ministry has decided in principle to abolish ESA for principals and admn staff because morning classes last till 1 PM and evening classes are held from 1 PM to 6 PM in these institutions.

Ministry has said payment of such allowance stands to no justification when all government employees perform their duty from 9AM to 5 pm in respective government departments.