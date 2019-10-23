UrduPoint.com
Govt. Decides To Allow Azadi March Within Ambit Of Law, Constitution

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The government on Wednesday decided to allow the proposed Azadi March within the ambit of law and the Constitution as interpreted in the decisions of the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court.

The decision was taken after the negotiating team, constituted by the government & led by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, met Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PM Office media wing in a press release said.

"It was decided that the Government, with its firm belief in upholding democratic ideals, would allow the proposed Azadi March, if it takes place within the ambit of law and the Constitution as interpreted in the decisions of the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court," it said.

The opposition parties, led by Amir of his own faction of Jammiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, had already announced the date for holding a march in the Capital city on October 31.

The team, led by Pervez Khattak, was given a go-ahead by the government to hold negotiations with the opposition parties, but they showed obstinacy to respond to the government's offer and stuck to their undemocratic demands.

The apparent confusion still persists among the opposition leaders over holding of Azadi March or sit-in as the two major opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan People's Party leaders had hinted vaguely to join the JUI-F proposed spearheaded march.

The Islamabad High Court during last week, had also decided a set of petitions regarding holding of Azadi March by directing the local administration to ensure protection of the rights of the citizens of the Capital city.

It also directed the administration to decide JUI-F application for holdingof proposed march 'as per law'.

