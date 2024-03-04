Govt Decides To Allow Livestock-related Activities In Sibi Mela
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 10:15 PM
The Government of Balochistan has decided to allow livestock-related activities in Sibi Mela
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Government of Balochistan has decided to allow livestock-related activities in Sibi Mela.
The Mela "Cattle Market Shed" organized by the Livestock Department will continue for five days.
According to a statement issued from the Department of Local Government of Balochistan, the cattle owners could enjoy sale and purchase facility in the Sibi Mela.
