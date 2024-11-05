Open Menu

Govt Decides To Appoint Additional Judges To Reduce Backlog Of Land Dispute Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 09:28 PM

PESHAWAR, (Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided to appoint additional judges in district judiciary directing law department to complete necessary homework in consultation with the judiciary

He was chairing a progress review meeting of board of Revenue here on Tuesday. Provincial Minister for Revenue, Nazir Abbasi, Senior Member of Board of Revenue, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah and other senior officers of Board of Revenue attended the meeting.

The decision was taken to reduce backlog of cases related to land disputes and ensure their timely disposal. The meeting decided that additional judges would be appointed in those districts where pendency of estate related cases is high.

The CM also decided to introduce GIS technology for identification of land ownership. He also directed speedy completion of the ongoing computerization of land record emphasizing that computerization of land records and GIS mapping are the only solutions to land disputes.

He also directed that Service Delivery Centers should be made operational immediately in all districts where land record computerization has been completed and added that government would provide all necessary resources for the purpose on a priority basis.

Chief Minister was also briefed on reform initiatives taken in Board of Revenue during last six months and was told the progress being made on implementation of decisions and directives issued in cabinet meetings.

