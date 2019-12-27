UrduPoint.com
Govt Decides To Bring NAB Amendment Ordinance-2019

Fri 27th December 2019 | 04:32 PM

Govt decides to bring NAB amendment ordinance-2019

Government has decided to bring NAB amendment ordinance-2019.Sources said law ministry has sent the summary to Prime Minister (PM) House which will be presented in the next federal cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Government has decided to bring NAB amendment ordinance-2019.Sources said law ministry has sent the summary to Prime Minister (PM) House which will be presented in the next Federal cabinet meeting.The ordinance will be forwarded to the President Arif Alvi after its approval by cabinet.

The approval of NAB amendment ordinance -2019 can be obtained from federal cabinet through circulation.According to proposed ordinance, NAB will not take action against the government employees on departmental faults.

Action will be taken against such employees against whom evidence will be available to the effect that they have benefitted from departmental faults.

The property of government employee will not be freezed without court's orders.

The government employee will be liable to be proceeded against under law on misuse of powers in the matter of accumulation of wealth beyond known source of income. If NAB proceedings are not completed within three months then the employee will be entitled for bail.

NAB will take action in over Rs 500 million corruption cases.NAB will seek guidance from the rates fixed by FBR or district collector for determining the cost of land.

