Govt. Decides To Carry Out Forensic Audit Of Audio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 04:48 PM

Govt. decides to carry out forensic audit of audio

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th July, 2019) The government has decided to carry out the forensic audit of the audio and video presented by PML (N) leader Maryam Nawaz yesterday regarding an accountability court judge.

Addressing a news conference in Sialkot, she said those elements will also be exposed who prepared this audio and video.

She pointed out that this video was prepared in a media house and action will be taken against it as per the PEMRA rules and regulations.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the very press release of accountability court judge has exposed the lies of Maryam Nawaz and the PML (N) leadership.She said this video is also part of the conspiracy to hoodwink and misguide the masses.

Maryam Nawaz's news conference was a suicide attack on its own party. She said it is a new Pakistan where independent applicability of law is being ensured. She said the institutions today are independent.

