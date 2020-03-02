UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Decides To Change DC Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Govt decides to change DC Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Federal government has decided to change to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, summary for new DC has been sent to Prime Minsiter by Ministry of Interior.

According to sources, Capt (r) Waseem is likely to be the news Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, government has decided to change Hamza Shafqat due to bad performance.

DC Islamabad Hamza Shafqat was allegedly involved supporting real estate mafia, which gave huge losses to citizens.Present DC Islamabad also failed to tackle the Lal Masjid issue, which is another example of his bad performance.

While Capt (r) Waseem has performed in an exemplary manner as DC Gawadar and resolved complex issues of land which is highly appreciated by the citizens

Related Topics

Islamabad Mosque Government

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Com ..

16 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 37th Arab I ..

46 minutes ago

Paris&#039;s Louvre museum closes over staff coron ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Se ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima receives women ambassadors

2 hours ago

FAHR grants flexible working hours to mothers of n ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.