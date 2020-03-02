Govt decides to change DC Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Federal government has decided to change to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, summary for new DC has been sent to Prime Minsiter by Ministry of Interior.

According to sources, Capt (r) Waseem is likely to be the news Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, government has decided to change Hamza Shafqat due to bad performance.

DC Islamabad Hamza Shafqat was allegedly involved supporting real estate mafia, which gave huge losses to citizens.Present DC Islamabad also failed to tackle the Lal Masjid issue, which is another example of his bad performance.

While Capt (r) Waseem has performed in an exemplary manner as DC Gawadar and resolved complex issues of land which is highly appreciated by the citizens