The government has decided to observe the first Friday of Ramazan ul Mubarak as day for repentance and beseeching to Almighty Allah to ward off the threats of deadly coronavirus from all human beings and living beings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The government has decided to observe the first Friday of Ramazan ul Mubarak as day for repentance and beseeching to Almighty Allah to ward off the threats of deadly coronavirus from all human beings and living beings.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has issued 20 point guidelines in consensus with religious scholars and Ulema to stop the spread of coronavirus in mosques and Imambargahs during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

During the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, special focus will be to provide solace and basic amenities of life to marginalised segment of society. People should be urged to adhere to follow COVID-19 guidelines and keep social distance besides getting themselves vaccinated to save from deadly virus.

The upper age limit for those who turn up in mosques for offering prayers and Taraweeh has been enhanced to 60 years after threadbare consultations.

The moatakifeen ( those who sit in a secluded place of a mosque or home for praying in last 10 days of Ramazan) must maintain a distance of 6ft among themselves.

The distance of congregational rows in a mosque has been reduced to three feet on a bare floor by avoiding gatherings or crowds. Ablution should be performed at home. No preparations for sehri and iftaari would be made in mosques. A worshiper can offer prayers on personal prayer mate. Offering prayers in the compounds if available in a mosque would be preferred rather than on road or footpath. It would be necessary to wear masks at mosques. No handshakes or hugs would be allowed.

Mosque floors would be washed with chlorine disinfectants. Prayer mats would also be disinfected with chlorine mixture.

Mosque administration would remain in contact with local administration and cooperate with them.

Government can review and change any part of its policy on mosques during Ramazan if these measures are not being followed or the rise in cases.