UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Decides To Commemorate Ramazan's First Friday As Repentance,forgivenss Seeking Day

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:52 PM

Govt decides to commemorate Ramazan's first Friday as repentance,forgivenss seeking day

The government has decided to observe the first Friday of Ramazan ul Mubarak as day for repentance and beseeching to Almighty Allah to ward off the threats of deadly coronavirus from all human beings and living beings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The government has decided to observe the first Friday of Ramazan ul Mubarak as day for repentance and beseeching to Almighty Allah to ward off the threats of deadly coronavirus from all human beings and living beings.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has issued 20 point guidelines in consensus with religious scholars and Ulema to stop the spread of coronavirus in mosques and Imambargahs during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

During the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, special focus will be to provide solace and basic amenities of life to marginalised segment of society. People should be urged to adhere to follow COVID-19 guidelines and keep social distance besides getting themselves vaccinated to save from deadly virus.

The upper age limit for those who turn up in mosques for offering prayers and Taraweeh has been enhanced to 60 years after threadbare consultations.

The moatakifeen ( those who sit in a secluded place of a mosque or home for praying in last 10 days of Ramazan) must maintain a distance of 6ft among themselves.

The distance of congregational rows in a mosque has been reduced to three feet on a bare floor by avoiding gatherings or crowds. Ablution should be performed at home. No preparations for sehri and iftaari would be made in mosques. A worshiper can offer prayers on personal prayer mate. Offering prayers in the compounds if available in a mosque would be preferred rather than on road or footpath. It would be necessary to wear masks at mosques. No handshakes or hugs would be allowed.

Mosque floors would be washed with chlorine disinfectants. Prayer mats would also be disinfected with chlorine mixture.

Mosque administration would remain in contact with local administration and cooperate with them.

Government can review and change any part of its policy on mosques during Ramazan if these measures are not being followed or the rise in cases.

Related Topics

Road Prayer Mosque All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flydubai to resume flights to Asmara

9 minutes ago

Corona vaccination drive to be expedited; 4 mln do ..

1 minute ago

Sergey Lavrov arrives on official visit to discuss ..

2 minutes ago

Texas Governor Bans 'Vaccine Passports' as Require ..

11 minutes ago

DC visits bus stand to check implementation of ant ..

11 minutes ago

Turkish Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Ambassado ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.