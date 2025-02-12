Govt decides to conduct dope tests of drug addicts in jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to conduct dope tests of drug addicts that are in jail and awaiting rehabilitation.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting that was chaired by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud. The meeting was held on the request of Inspector General Prisons, Usman Mehsud and attended by superintendents of KP prisons.

The meeting also directed jail superintendents to furnish data of drug addicts to commissioner after conducing dope tests. Concerned authorities, social welfare department and administrations of rehabilitation centers were also directed to prepare a plan for rehabilitation of drug addicts.

On the occasion, meeting was also briefed about progress and outcome of campaigns being launched to clear provincial metropolis of drug addicts. It was also decided that concerned departments would work in liaison to achieve the objective.