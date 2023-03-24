Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Chairman

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2023) Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has said the government has decided to set up a high-level Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate four cases filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his supporters for allegedly attacking law enforcers, vandalism and stopping the court from functioning.

Speaking at a news conference in Islamabad, the minister said the JIT will be headed by Additional Inspector General of Police Special Branch Punjab Zulfiqar Hameed and it consists of representatives of Inter-Services Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau, Military Intelligence and DIG Headquarters Islamabad Awais Ahmad.

Rana Sanaullah said action will be taken against the named accused in the cases of vandalism in the judicial complex as well as Islamabad High Court and attacks on security forces.