Govt decides to depute motorway police in various highways of Balochistan: Minister for Communication Abdul Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Minister for Communication Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday informed the Senate that the government has decided to depute personnel of motorway police on various highways of Balochistan to ensure road safety measures besides controlling fatal accidents due to over-speeding and reckless driving.

Replying to a calling attention notice raised by Samina Mumtaz Zehri about

over 46,000 accidents on Highways of Balochistan in last five years due to their deteriorating condition, the minister said seven routes have been identified in Balochistan for deputing motorway police beats on them. Advertisement has already been given for recruiting around 2500 officials in this regard, he added.

However, he said that no toll plaza was present in Balochistan despite the fact that length of highways spread over 4037 kilometers.

For repair and maintenance of highways, there was dire need of funds which could not be generated without collection of toll tax, he said.

The minister said that ratio of accidents on the highway has witnessed gradually downward trend and 165 commuters had lost their lives during 2019 to 2024. He said over speeding, careless driving and mechanical issue were main reasons for fatal accident on the said highways.

Earlier, while raising the calling attention notice, Samina Mumtaz said that some 5,952 people have lost their lives in various accidents on the highways in Balochistan. This issue has also repeatedly raised at various forum including in Senate, he added.

