Govt Decides To Digitize Protector Of Immigrants Clearance

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Govt decides to digitize protector of immigrants clearance

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Government on Thursday decided to digitize the process of e-protector of immigrants clearance on immediate basis.

This was sated by Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi is grateful to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, whose personal efforts and interest made this important work complete, said a press release here.

The Cabinet Committee for Legislative business have approved the amended rules.

The minister said that E-protector amendment rules on the top agenda of next cabinet meeting and after the formal approval of Cabinet it would be inaugurated.

The main purpose of e-protector to make all the process easy, fair and transparent.

The minister hailed the best services of Salman Safi who formulated this e-protector digital process after the hard-work of day and night.

"The government is committed and taking various steps to increase the number of export the labour to abroad."He said"All possible facilitates would be provided to expats on priority basis who are the precious assets of the country."

