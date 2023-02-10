Govt decides to distribute flour through LGs representatives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided on the indiscriminate distribution of flour in the provincial capital through the representatives of the local government.

The decision was taken on the request of the City Mayor of Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali, said a statement issued here by the Commissioner Peshawar Division on Friday.

In this connection, Commissioner Peshawar has directed the district administration to cancel all unnecessary flour quotas and make arrangements for the provision of 200 bags of flour to Village Councils on a daily basis.

The officially provided flour would be further distributed under the supervision of the chairman of the concerned NCs and VCs, and the quota would be allotted in the same name.

The district administration has been further directed to make chairmen of all NCs and VCs bound to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct for the purpose and in case of any violation cancel the quota of the concerned chairman and also imposed heavy cash penalty on him.